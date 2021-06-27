One Capital Management LLC Sells 2,228 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.01. 1,662,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

