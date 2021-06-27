One Capital Management LLC Sells 5,281 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,169,000 after purchasing an additional 586,641 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,095,000 after purchasing an additional 192,978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.37. 9,142,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,086,748. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.97. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

