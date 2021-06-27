Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 22,334 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 22,334 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,901,516.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 100 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $8,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $430,831.17.

On Monday, June 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

SWTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,890,000 after acquiring an additional 911,500 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,655,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

