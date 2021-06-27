Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Acquires £28,786.80 in Stock

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Siyamak Rasty purchased 2,235 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,786.80 ($37,610.14).

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 1,298 ($16.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,133.31. Oxford Biomedica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 700.37 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,348 ($17.61).

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.