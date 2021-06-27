PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.98 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.