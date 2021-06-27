Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) Insider Joanne Palmer Purchases 21,725 Shares

Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) insider Joanne Palmer bought 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$10,080.40 ($7,200.29).

The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.03.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

