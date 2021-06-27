Pamp Network Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00051194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.00571858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036465 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.