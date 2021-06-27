Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,492 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 116.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 64,544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 208.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

