Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,927 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 102.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $465.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $152,377.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,666 shares in the company, valued at $898,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,417.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,298 shares of company stock worth $1,907,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

