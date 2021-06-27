Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,113,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 320.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after purchasing an additional 753,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,737,000 after purchasing an additional 81,154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,833,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $132.04 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

