Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 728 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

