Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

NYSE:HOG opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

