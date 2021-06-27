Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of PARR opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

