Parachute (PAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $107,823.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $107,823.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,286,047 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

