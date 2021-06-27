ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 89.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $62,218.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 285.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00383626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

