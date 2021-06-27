Particl (PART) Market Cap Hits $13.08 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Particl has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00004018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $13.08 million and approximately $6,556.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00350290 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,829,940 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,934 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.