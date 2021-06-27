Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patria Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE PAX opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $908.21 million and a P/E ratio of 33.75. Patria Investments has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $197,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $14,248,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $3,734,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $1,686,000.

Patria Investments Company Profile

