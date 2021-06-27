Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $6.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,556,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 511,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 356,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,845,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTEN stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

