Paula Bell Purchases 49 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell bought 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £123.48 ($161.33).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total value of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74).

On Monday, May 24th, Paula Bell purchased 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £126.99 ($165.91).

On Monday, April 26th, Paula Bell purchased 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £123.36 ($161.17).

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Friday. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 733.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 25.41.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 279.57 ($3.65).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

