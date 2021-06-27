PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYS shares. TheStreet lowered PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get PaySign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $163.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.57. PaySign has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.