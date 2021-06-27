Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.23. 57,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,573,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $763.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 68,632 shares of company stock worth $509,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,286 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 97,029 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 59,679 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.