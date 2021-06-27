PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 189,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of 9F in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 9F during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9F during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Get 9F alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JFU opened at $2.28 on Friday. 9F Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.71.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU).

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.