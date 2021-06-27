PEAK6 Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brady by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brady by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303,956 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Brady by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE BRC opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

