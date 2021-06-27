PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys 1,760 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 133.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 54,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 194.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBSH stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

