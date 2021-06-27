PEAK6 Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,079 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of ARCH opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $905.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

