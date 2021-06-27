PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $304,000 in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,599,000 after buying an additional 377,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $15,865,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after buying an additional 129,270 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after buying an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 91,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 70,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $79.40 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.02.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

