PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $437,000 in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Freedom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at $4,905,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.92. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $68.17.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 40.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

