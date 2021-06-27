PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $227,149.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at $261,568,866.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,937 shares of company stock worth $9,051,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

