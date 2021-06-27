Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for U and I Group (LON:UAI)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UAI. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON UAI opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.50. U and I Group has a 12-month low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.46.

In other U and I Group news, insider Jamie Christmas acquired 20,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £19,817 ($25,891.04). Also, insider Richard Upton acquired 94,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £90,853.44 ($118,700.60). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 128,079 shares of company stock worth $12,236,984.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

