Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $141.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of PTON opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,485.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 657,684 shares valued at $70,844,827. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

