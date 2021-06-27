Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Prologis stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

