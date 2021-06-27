Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.67 million and a P/E ratio of -103.78. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

