Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,104 BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BOWX opened at $11.34 on Friday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX).

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.