Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MOGU were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MOGU by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

MOGU stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. MOGU Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $156.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

