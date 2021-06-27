Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 2,921 Shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,492,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 540,336 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,406,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,704,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apex Technology Acquisition stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

