Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,139 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Immatics worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.90 on Friday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMTX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

