Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.53. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.27.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

