Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $901.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

