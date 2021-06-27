Permit Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Permit Capital LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up about 66.0% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Permit Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of SBA Communications worth $193,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $319.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.15. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

