Permit Capital LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000. Cisco Systems makes up 1.5% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

CSCO stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $223.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

