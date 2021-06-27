Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €200.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €187.25 ($220.29).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

EPA RI opened at €187.00 ($220.00) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €176.98. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.