Persimmon’s (PSN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSN. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Persimmon to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Persimmon currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,223.11 ($42.11).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,958 ($38.65) on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,241 ($29.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The firm has a market cap of £9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.