Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 119.60 ($1.56). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 116.80 ($1.53), with a volume of 1,119,219 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.70. The company has a market cap of £404.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Petrofac alerts:

In related news, insider Ayman Asfari sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £25,048.80 ($32,726.42). Also, insider Matthias Bichsel bought 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.