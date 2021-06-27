Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,774,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,855,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.33. The company has a market cap of $218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

