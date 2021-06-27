Phoenixcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $235.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $920,605.69 and approximately $235.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.23 or 1.00019206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.57 or 0.00363578 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00368874 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.68 or 0.00707872 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00053243 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,314,375 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

