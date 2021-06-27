Phore 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,243.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $5,243.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00351306 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,380,742 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.