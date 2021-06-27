Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $83.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several research firms recently commented on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,949,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLL stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.26 and a beta of 0.36.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.