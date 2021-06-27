Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $83.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.57.
Several research firms recently commented on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,949,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
