Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the oil and gas development company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by 2,650.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $16.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $165.17 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

