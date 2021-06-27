Piper Sandler Increases Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $188.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMCL. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.75.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.52. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.