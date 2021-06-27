Piper Sandler Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $117.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.18.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

